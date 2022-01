January 27, 2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Exam Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday announced the time-table for the SSLC examination (2021-22), according to which the exam will take place from Mar.28 to Apr.11.

Time-Table

March 28 First language paper March 30 Second language paper April 1 Core Subject (Economics) April 4 Maths April 6 Social Science April 8 Third language paper April 11 Science

The exam will be conducted in the old pattern