SSLC exams under watchful eyes of AI cameras

February 11, 2025

KSEAB adopts novel method as heightened measure to keep tab on exam malpractices, irregularities

Mysuru: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams scheduled to be held from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4, will be conducted under the heightened vigil of Artificial Intelligence (AI) equipped technology, across the State.

The Closed Circuit (CC) TV cameras will be equipped with AI, in addition to the web-casting facility introduced in 2024, as an additional measure to step up surveillance and to keep a tab on exam malpractices.

For SSLC exams 2025-26, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is incorporating AI technology for the CCTV cameras.

KSEAB Director H.N. Gopalakrishna has directed all Deputy Directors of School Education and Literacy Department, to fix seven types of CCTV cameras at the exam centres identified as sensitive and hyper sensitive.

“All preparations have been made to undertake AI enabled surveillance at the exam centres on a pilot basis, in coordination with Microsoft Company, the service provider,” said Gopalakrishna.

The number of students who have enrolled for SSLC exams this year is comparatively more than the previous year. Hence, the new technology in the form of AI is being incorporated this time, to prevent exam malpractices and other irregularities.

The AI cameras dispatch the photo and video clippings related to exam irregularities in a jiffy, to the heads of the exam centres and the Director of KSEAB. The Officials can act swiftly to prevent the irregularities and take action against the erring students.

Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy Department, Mysuru, S.T. Javaregowda said that, he is yet to receive directions from the Government, over installing AI enabled CCTV cameras. However, like previous years, the CCTV cameras will be installed at exam centres, along with web-casting. He advised the students to slog for the exams, with time still left for preparations.