Year-long events to mark ex-PM Vajpayee’s birth centenary

February 11, 2025

Mysuru: N.V. Phaneesh, State Co-convener of Atalji Birth Centenary Committee said that year-long programmes have been organised in commemoration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary from Dec. 24, 2024 to Dec. 25,2025.

Addressing media persons at City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram recently, he said, Vajpayee was an affable leader without any rivals, who had won over the faith of Opposition parties too.

The programme has been conceptualised purely on the basis of organisational ability, struggle and personality of Vajpayee, who had even stayed in Mysuru.

“Information related to Vajpayee’s bonding with any personality in Mysuru and the latter’s views on the former and the special qualities they found in him and other details will be collected and published in a book form,” he said.

Several conventions have been organised from Feb. 15 to Mar. 15, at all the districts across the State, including Mysuru.

BJP Spokesperson M. Mohan, BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, District Pramukh Suresh Babu, former Corporator Shivakumar, District Convener Kiran Ramegowda, Ramesh, District Committee Pramukh Dayanand Patel, Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs and Papanna were present.