BEML unveils new brand identity ‘Infinix’ at Aero India 2025

February 11, 2025

Bengaluru: In a defining moment of transformation, BEML Ltd. unveiled its new brand identity, ‘Infinix,’ at the prestigious Aero India 2025 here.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi PVSM, AVSM, NM, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), unveiled the new logo at the BEML stall, alongside Shri Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd., Functional Directors of BEML and senior officers from Defence Forces, in a grand display featuring motion graphics that traced BEML’s remarkable 60-year evolution.

This landmark event showcased BEML’s growing prowess in Aerospace and Defence through a fully digital and immersive experience.

BEML’s Infinix logo represents more than a rebranding — it is a profound transformation. The freed Phoenix, breaking out of its circular boundary, symbolises limitless aspirations and an unyielding commitment to innovation, agility and excellence.

Its outstretched wings embody BEML’s relentless pursuit of breakthrough solutions across Air, Land and Sea.

The name ‘Infinix’ — a fusion of ‘Infinity’ and ‘Phoenix’ — draws inspiration from aerodynamic precision, mirroring BEML’s expertise in cutting-edge engineering, mobility solutions and future-ready technologies. Its fluid, dynamic form represents power, speed and a forward-thinking vision that drives BEML to redefine industries.

Congratulating BEML on this transformative journey, Admiral Tripathi, said: “The unveiling of ‘Infinix’ reflects your bold vision to emerge as one of India’s most valuable companies, both nationally and globally. As BEML ventures into futuristic sectors, driving national progress and technological excellence, I have no doubt that even greater milestones lie ahead.”

This rebranding marks a new era for BEML — not just a visual shift but a powerful declaration of ambition, innovation and impact.

The ‘Infinix’ identity underscores BEML’s mission to shape the future, delivering next-generation solutions that empower India and the world.

Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd., said: “The new logo symbolises our evolution from a legacy-driven enterprise to a global force in engineering, leading the way in key sectors. This transformation mirrors our aspirations to expand into new markets, explore emerging technologies, and embrace the challenges of tomorrow with unmatched vigour and determination. It carries with it the collective dreams and ambitions of BEML’s people — employees, partners, stakeholders and customers. It is a symbol of our shared purpose to create value, drive progress and leave an indelible mark on the world.”