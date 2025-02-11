Former Minister warns of massive agitation if water supply project to Bengaluru is not dropped

February 11, 2025

Mandya: Maintaining that the proposed drinking water project aimed at supplying 500 MLD water to the State Capital Bengaluru from KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk will sound a death-knell to tail end farmers of VC (Visvesvaraya Canal) farm region of Mandya district, former Minister and senior JD(S) leader D.C. Thammanna has warned that a massive agitation would be launched if the project is not dropped.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Thammanna said that the DPR for the water project has been prepared at a cost of Rs. 6,939 crore, following which a notification for necessary land acquisition too has been issued.

Highlighting that the water supply project to Bengaluru will deprive farmers of Maddur, Malavalli and Nagamangala taluks of water for growing the second crop, he said that though he is not opposed to supply of water to Bengaluru, he was supportive of alternative sources of water supply to Bengaluru.

Questioning why the Congress, which had undertaken a mega Padayatra when it was in the Opposition, has not taken up Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border so far, Thammanna said that the execution of Mekedatu project across Cauvery river, would have saved 60 TMC of water for Karnataka, which could have been supplied to Bengaluru.

Wondering what would be the fate of farmers of Mandya district if 500 MLD of water is supplied to Bengaluru from KRS reservoir, which is the lifeline of the farmers of Mandya, the former Minister urged the Government to drop the project in the better interests of Mandya’s future. He warned of a massive agitation if the Congress Govt. goes ahead with the Project despite severe opposition from the farming community.

Former Malavalli MLA K. Annadani, who also addressed the press meet, wanted the Government to look at other river sources for supplying water to Bengaluru. He maintained that the livelihood of farmers of Mandya district would be thrown to the winds if the project is not dropped.

District JD(S) President D. Ramesh & party leader Jayaram were present at the press meet.