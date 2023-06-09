SSLC, II PUC exams: Under Jnanasiri, 50 topper girls to get Rs. 50,000 from MCC

June 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched an unique scheme of empowering top scoring girl students in SSLC and II PUC exams of Government Schools and Colleges in its limits by providing a financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 under Jnanasiri scheme.

The MCC in its recent budget had announced the launch of Jnanasiri scheme, where 25 top scoring girl students each in SSLC and II PUC exams, totalling 50 students will get Rs. 50,000 each.

Mayor Shivakumar told Star of Mysore that “The beneficiaries will be selected on the basis of their marks and only the students of Government educational institutions are eligible for the benefit. The poor students will be in more numbers at Government institutions. To encourage them in their education, MCC has devised a first of its kind program ever in its history by earmarking such a huge amount.”

When the budget was tabled, it had been announced that only 10 girl students will be given the financial assistance. But the number of beneficiaries was increased to 25 after discussing with the Chairman of Finance, Taxation and Appeals Standing Committee and the Corporators, added Mayor Shivakumar.

Mayor Shivakumar further said that “Rs. 25 lakh has been already set aside for effective implementation of the scheme. The format of application will be readied after discussing with Officers concerned who will be tasked with the responsibility of implementing the scheme.”

With the results of both SSLC and II PUC exams announced recently, we will make efforts to implement the scheme from the current year itself.

Earlier it had been decided to implement the scheme from the next academic year by inviting applications after informing Government Schools and Colleges soon after the announcement of SSLC and II PUC exams results, said Mayor Shivakumar.

The Jnanasiri scheme has been introduced with the sole motive of encouraging girl students from poor families, dreaming to pursue higher education. It will not just financially help those students to an extent, but also Government institutions in encouraging them, said Mayor Shivakumar.