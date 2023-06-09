Mango Mela-2023 at Kuppanna Park: 98-tonne fruits sold, netting Rs. 80 lakh
June 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Mango Mela held at Kuppanna Park from May 26 to May 28 brought joy to growers who had been concerned about the reduced yield caused by untimely rainfall. According to officials, the mela has also succeeded in taking the mango varieties to the public, especially the new generation.

The event saw a remarkable turnout of fruit lovers, resulting in the sale of approximately 98 tonnes of various mango varieties. Assistant Director of Horticulture Department K. Rudresh told Star of Mysore that despite the slightly higher prices, mango enthusiasts showed no hesitation in purchasing the fruit, leading to good profits for the farmers.

The farmers generated an impressive revenue of Rs. 70 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh and this revenue stands as one of the highest recorded in recent years for a mango mela. The event, co-organised by Karnataka Mango Development Board, showcased the potential of direct marketing, where farmers had the opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers who sought quality and naturally ripened fruits.

The farmers, mainly from Mysuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Kanakapura and Kolar, had set up 28 stalls to sell their produce and the mela attracted nearly 30,000 mango enthusiasts who had the opportunity to choose from a variety of mangoes, including Badami, Alphonso, Totapuri, Raspuri, Sendhura, and Malagova, Dussheri, Mallika, Sakkaraguthi, Totapuri, Kesar, Imam Pasand and Rumani.

Badami was the top selling variety with 22 tonnes, 13 tonnes of Raspuri, 5.5 tonnes of Alphonso, 8 tonnes of Mallika, 3 tonnes of Sendhura and 2.5 tonnes of Totapuri were sold. Customers also purchased mango saplings of various varieties, ornamental plants and also flowering plants.

“We were able to keep away middlemen and ensure fresh non-toxic mangoes without calcium carbide or other chemicals added,’’ said Rudresh.

