Yoga is effective in combating physical, mental and emotional issues: Mayor Shivakumar

June 9, 2023

Yogothsava at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Mysore/Mysuru: “Mysuru, known for its splendid Palaces and magnificent temples is popularly known as the ‘City of Palaces’ and ‘The Heritage City’. It is equally important for Mysuru to be recognised as the ‘Yoga City’,” opined Mayor Shivakumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the curtain raiser event of the 9th World Yoga Day organised by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, in association with Mahajana Education Society (MES) and Sri Vedavyasa Yoga Pratishthana at APJ Abdul Kalam Stadium of Mahajana First Grade College in Jayalakshmipuram on June 6.

He said “The main credit for the establishment of yoga in Mysuru goes to the Maharaja of Mysore, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. The Maharaja was interested in the promotion of yoga and continually sent Krishnamacharya around the country to give lectures and demonstrations. Later, he was given the wing of a nearby Palace, the Jaganmohan Palace, to start the Yogashala, an independent yoga institution.”

The Mayor also lauded the contribution of Prime Minister Modi in celebrating the World Yoga Day on June 21 annually.

The first citizen of the city encouraged the young minds to practise yoga regularly and went on to share that yoga was the secret of his success, which aids physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. He added that there were plans of offering yoga sessions regularly to all the employees of MCC.

Dr. K. Raghavendra Pai, Hon. Secretary, Sri Vedavyasa Yoga Pratishthana said, “Yoga, an Indian tradition gifted to the world, is a powerful tool for inner engineering through which one can explore the metaphysical and achieve spiritual oneness.”

He said that a total of 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution of celebrating World Yoga Day on the 21st of June every year, which is the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UN General Assembly resolution.

Muralidhar Bhagvat, President, Mahajana Education Society (MES), hoped that everybody makes yoga a part of daily routine. On the occasion, an MoU was exchanged between MES and Vedavyasa Yoga Pratishthana Trust. This was followed by a demo of yogasanas led by Dr. Pai. Around 1,000 volunteers took part. ‘Amrita Yoga’ medal along with a certificate was distributed to all participants. A Yoga Exhibition was also held. Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Secretary, MES, inaugurated the exhibition. This was followed by special lectures and interactive sessions on the topic ‘Yoga in Education’.

Swami Mahamedhanandaje Maharaj, Yogacharya Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumara and Retd. PDG Ranga Krishna delivered talks on Importance of Yoga in student life, Yogic remedies for study challenges and Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita in Study Life respectively.

Prof. P. Sarojamma, Administrative Officer, MES; Dr. S.R. Ramesh, CEO, Dr. H. Sreedhara, Dean, Heads of the sister institutions were present. Dr. B.R Jayakumari, Principal, Mahajana First Grade College welcomed. Dr. H.R. Thimmegowda, Convenor proposed a vote of thanks. Geetha and Sunil, faculty members, compered. Manasa and Team presented the Veda Prarthana.