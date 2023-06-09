City BJP leader killed as car topples near Ooty in Tamil Nadu

June 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP leader Swamy Gowda (43), was killed on the spot, when the car in which he along with his friend Jagadish and his (Jagadish) family members were travelling toppled near Kudalur in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu yesterday.

Swamy Gowda leaves behind his wife, two daughters, mother, brother and a host of relatives and friends.

The deceased was the Narasimharaja Constituency BJP General Secretary. Swamy Gowda, his friend Jagadish and his family members had been to Ooty in a car (KA-54-M-2745). They were returning to Mysuru yesterday afternoon and when the car took a turn near Kudalur, the person behind the wheels of the car lost control and the vehicle toppled killing Swamy Gowda on the spot and injuring his friend Jagadish, Jagadish’s wife and two children.

Sources said that the body of Swamy Gowda was shifted to a Government Hospital and will be brought to Mysuru today after post-mortem is conducted.

A resident of N.R. Mohalla in city, he was an active member of BJP since several years and used to take part in activities of the Party for which he was appointed as the BJP General Secretary of Narasimharaja Constituency. He was also the close aide of BJP leader and former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath.