Rare white deer spotted at Nagarahole

June 9, 2023

H.D. Kote: Safari goers were in for a treat after they spotted a rare white deer also known as albino deer among a herd of deer at the backwaters of Taraka Dam in Antharasanthe Range of Nagarahole Forest recently.

White or albino deer is a deer that lack pigmentation. Albinism is much rarer and may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer. Albinism causes the white colour in animals. It occurs when an animal inherits one or more faulty genes from both parents, which stop the organism from making melanin, the main pigment responsible for the colour of the skin, fur, and eyes.

Spread about 642 sq. kms, Nagarahole houses many species of deer including spotted deer and sambar which are found in abundant.

Tourists and visitors can find them in herds whenever they go on a safari or passing by the road. Safari is being held in the backwaters of Taraka Dam in Nagarahole where safari goers come across herd of deer, elephants etc.

Recently, tourists came across a white deer in one of the herds and tourists have clicked photos of the white deer on their cameras and mobile phones which have gone viral on social media.

Star of Mysore photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, who too had been to the backwaters of Taraka Dam recently, has also clicked photos of the white deer.

Range Forest Officer Siddaraju said that deficiency in Melanin (Melanin is a substance that produces skin pigmentation) causes variation in the colour of the skin which turns white.