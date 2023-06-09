55 killed in 5 months in accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

June 9, 2023

Mandya: The newly constructed Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is proving to be deadly with 55 people losing their lives in accidents on the Expressway in the past five-months. The accidents and deaths are mainly attributed to over-speeding and negligence on the part of vehicle drivers.

55 km of the 118 km Expressway comes under Mandya district and motorists are happy that the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru has been cut considerably with the construction of the Expressway. However, concerns have been raised over the high number of accidents taking place on the Expressway. Till May, 570 accident cases have been reported, in which 55 people were killed and 52 people were seriously injured, while 279 persons sustained minor injuries and 184 suffered fractures.

With Mysuru being the fastest growing city after the State capital Bengaluru, the Government built the Expressway at a cost of Rs.9,000 crore. But unscientific construction and incorrect alignment at some stretches of the Expressway has resulted in fatal accidents. Also, rash and negligent driving by motorists too has been a major contributor for the high number of accidents.

The motorists on their part, should drive safely and ensure safety of fellow passengers and motorists on the Expressway.