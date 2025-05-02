SSLC results: Two from Mysuru among top 22 in State

May 2, 2025

R.N. Thanya and S. Dhanush from Mysuru are toppers

Total 22 students score 625/625 marks in Karnataka

Mysuru ranks 15th in district-wise pass percentage

Mysuru: The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams-1 for the year 2024-25 was announced this morning, with a total of 5.24 lakh (5,24,984) students including regular fresh, private fresh, regular and private repeaters, passing against the total 8.42 lakh (8,42,173) students, who had appeared for the exams conducted from March 24 to Apr. 4. The total pass percentage is 62.34.

Continuing with the past trend, overall girl students continue to surpass boys, with 2.96 lakh girls passing the exams, when compared to 2.26 lakh boy students clearing the exams.

The much-awaited results were released by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, at the premises of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), Malleshwaram in Bengaluru.

Notably, according to the preliminary information, 22 students have emerged toppers, by scoring a perfect 625/625, including R.N. Thanya and S. Dhanush, the joint toppers from Mysuru. Thanya is a student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Vijayanagar in city and Dhanush from Marimallappa’s High School, Seetha Vilas Road.

The other toppers are J. Dhruti from Mandya, C. Bhavana from Bengaluru Rural, Namana and Nithya Kulkarni from Shivamogga, Namita from Bengaluru South, Madhusudhan from Bengaluru South, Akhil Ahmed Nadaf from Vijayapura, Mohammed Mastur from Tumakuru, Ranjita and S.N. Jahnavi from Bengaluru, Shagufta Anjum from Sirsi, Swasti Kamath from Udupi, Utsav Patil from Hassan and Yashwita Reddy K.B. from Madhugiri.

District-wise, Dakshina Kannada stands first with overall 91.12 pass percentage, followed by Udupi second (89.96%), Uttara Kannada third (83.19%), Shivamogga fourth (82.29%) and Kodagu fifth with 82.21% and Kalaburagi last with 42.43%.

Mysuru district, the home town of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stands 15th in the overall results, failing to secure a spot in top 10 districts.

While Shivamogga district represented by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa as Incharge Minister has finished within top five, Chikkaballapura, that is represented by Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar as Incharge Minister, is ranked 22nd among the top performing 35 academic districts in SSLC results.

However, compared to the previous year, there is an increase in pass percentage in SSLC results by 8%.

Split-wise, among the total 7.9 lakh (7,90,890) freshers, 5.23 lakh (5,23,075) have passed the exams, contributing to overall pass percentage of 66.14. Among total 13,154 private fresh students, 1,072 (8.15%) have passed, while among 33,952 regular repeaters, 628 (1.85%) have passed and in the category of private repeaters, 4,177 had appeared and 209 (5%) have passed.

The rural students have also fared well, with 2,98,175 students (65.47%) passing among 4,55,444 students appearing for the exams. While 2,24,900 students (67.05%) of the total 3,35,446 students in the urban areas passing the exams.

School-wise, the Government Schools have achieved 62.7% results, aided schools – 58.97% and the unaided schools – 75.59% results.