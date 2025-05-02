Mysuru toppers want to become doctors

May 2, 2025

Mysuru: R.N. Thanya and S. Dhanush, the joint toppers from Mysuru in SSLC exams, share a common aim — to become doctors and serve the needy.

Thanya, a student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Vijayanagar in the city, credited her success to her teachers and parents and thanked them all.

“My aim is to become a Cardiologist and want to focus on cracking National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to pursue medicine,” said Thanya, sharing about her future plans, which she has held on to since her childhood.

She is the daughter of R.H.Narayan Swamy, a bank employee and H.M. Maheshwari couple, residents of Vijayanagar.

Narayan Swamy said, “Despite financial hardships, we ensured that our daughter studied in BVB school from class 1 to 10. I humbly recall the cooperation of K.B. Ganapathy (the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra), the present BVB Chairman and others in the institution, who helped us in our daughter’s academic pursuit. We wanted to gift something back to the school, which has become possible with our daughter scoring 625/625 marks, breaking the previous top score of 623, which was the highest score ever till date in SSLC exams scored by a BVB, Mysuru student.”

S. Dhanush of Marimallappa’s High School, Mysuru, being greeted with a bouquet by his friends and teachers on topping the State in SSLC. Nitish (sitting to the right of Dhanush), also from Marimallappa’s School, is the second State topper.

Engineer’s son

S. Dhanush of Marimallappa’s School, another SSLC topper, is the son of M. Shivakumar and Savita couple, residents of Agrahara in city. His father is an engineer and mother a homemaker.

Dhanush said, “I was confident of scoring above 620. After preparatory, I started studying according to my own time table, with my parents confident of my abilities to score good and also encouraged me in the course. I was going to tuitions that also added to my feat. I want to study medicine in higher education.”

Nitish, also of Marimallappa’s School, is the second State topper. He has scored 624/625. He is the son of Mallanna, Asst. Professor, JSS DEd College and Roopa, a homemaker and residents of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in the city.

“I was going to tuitions and also worked hard. I was expecting 600 and above marks and feel happy over scoring 624. I want to pursue medicine in the future,” said Nitish.