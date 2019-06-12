SSLC revaluation: Mysuru girl is State second topper

Three other students from city score more

Mysuru: After revaluation, M.R. Siri of Marimallappa School in city became the second topper in the State in the SSLC exam-2019 by securing 624/625. She lost one mark due to a spelling mistake in Kannada.

Earlier, she had scored 618. Siri scored centum in Science and Social Studies but was not happy with the marks she scored in English, Mathematics and Hindi. After seeing her papers, she applied for revaluation. Siri, who had earlier got 97 in English, 98 in Maths and 99 in Hindi got a centum in all three subjects with her total touching 624 and emerging topper in the Mysuru district and second topper in the State.

Siri’s parents, Raghunath and Sindhu, work as PE teachers in a Government School.

The other three students who scored extra marks are: H.K. Thejas (623/625) – State 3rd Rank. He had scored 621 earlier and got one mark each in Kannada & Sanskrit; Nirantara Dinesh (622/625) – State 4th Rank. He had scored 620 and got 2 marks in Science; S. Sinchana (620/625) – State 6th Rank. Her total was 615 and got five marks in Hindi. All three are students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala.

