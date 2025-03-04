St. Joseph’s Cadets shine in NCC contests
Sports

St. Joseph’s Cadets shine in NCC contests

March 4, 2025

Mysuru:Three Cadets from St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, belonging to 3 KAR Batallion, have excelled in NCC activities at the National-level.

JUO K.S. Kaveramma (AIRDC 2025) represented the Karnataka-Goa Directorate and walked the Kartavya Path during the 76th Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi. She was also a part of the Overall Championship and PM Banner-winning contingent, showcasing outstanding leadership and dedication. She was the recipient of the DDG Commendation this year.

SUO S. Anjana (AITSC 2023) contributed to the Overall Championship and was also awarded the DDG Commendation for her exemplary performance.

CSM Y. Manjula (AITSC 2024) was part of the Overall Championship and PM Banner Runner-up team and received the CM Commendation for her remarkable achievements.

