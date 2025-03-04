Disposal of dry leaves: Urgent need for sustainable approach by MCC
March 4, 2025

Sir,

I am writing to express my concern about an ongoing issue in our city, especially during this season. Each year, as Mysuru enters summer after the fall season, our streets and parks are covered with dry leaves, which are often swept into piles by public workers.

However, what follows year after year is troubling: these piles are often set on fire leading to hazardous air pollution and an increased risk of fires, particularly dangerous in this dry weather.

The resulting smoke creates serious air quality problems, affecting the health and well-being of everyone in the community.

Especially people with respiratory issues, children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the thick smoke that lingers in the air. Additionally, the risk of accidental fires spreading from these piles to nearby structures or green areas is a significant threat.

I strongly urge the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities concerned to explore alternatives for the disposal of dry leaves that are both safer and more environmentally friendly.

One potential solution could be composting. Rather than burning the leaves, we could collect them and turn them into compost, which could be used for enriching local parks and other public green spaces.

Hope the authorities will consider and investigate alternatives and work towards a safer, cleaner and more sustainable approach to leaf disposal.

It is crucial for the health and well-being of our communities and for the protection of our environment, that we address this issue with urgency.

– Vidya, Mysuru, 3.3.2025

