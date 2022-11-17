Staging of play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ at Rangayana in city on Nov. 20, 21
November 17, 2022
  • Artistes rehearse under Addanda Cariappa’s direction
  • For online tickets, log on to www.rangayana.org

Mysore/Mysuru: The stage is set for the performance of the play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises on Nov. 20 and 21.

More than 70 percent of the tickets for the play, directed by Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, have been sold out four days before the first performance on Nov.20.

The rehearsal for the show has already been started with the artistes practicing from 9 am till 10 pm every day.

More than 25 artistes, who are assigned to play the role of Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Dewan Poornaiah, Mir Sadak, Lord Wellesley, Tipu’s wife, Kodavas, Marathas etc., are honing their acting skills to make the play more realistic and spectacular.

A publicity committee has been formed to ensure the success of the play. Tickets are sold both at the Rangayana counter and through online.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa said that all artistes are keenly working on their roles.

Dismissing the opposition to the play from some quarters, he said that those opposing the play should watch it first and then come to conclusions.

Asserting that the performance of the play is more important for Rangayana than any other issues, he maintained that the play is a narrative of Tipu’s real mindset. Noting that all the artistes selected for the play are new artistes, he said that each of them are taught all the nuances of the play. Stating that funds too are a problem, he said this was also one of the major challenges that they are facing.

Pointing out that the play will be staged at Bhoomigeeta, Cariappa said that noted theatre designer Shashidhar Udupa has been working overtime on giving final touches to stage design.

Announcing that there are only 210 seats at Bhoomigeeta, he clarified that there will be no extra seating arrangements after the seats get completely filled up.

Referring to his book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ on which the play is based, Cariappa said that the book has seen its second reprint within days after its release.

Claiming that 600 copies of the book were sold on the first day of the release, he said that Ayodhya Prakashana, the publishers of the book, had sent a reprint order the next day itself, which shows the popularity of his book.

Cariappa further said that the play, which is of three hour and twenty minutes duration, will commence at 6 pm, instead of the usual 6.30 pm. The play will have a 10-minute break after two hours, he said adding that all the ticket holders are required to be seated at least 10 minutes before the start of the show.

The online tickets can be booked through the website www.rangayana.org

