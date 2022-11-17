Sabarimala opens for 2-month-long ‘Mandalam-Makaravilakku’ Festival

November 17, 2022

Sabarimala(Kerala): The Lord Ayyappa Temple here has been opened for a two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku annual festival beginning today, the first day of Malayalam month ‘Vrichikam.’

The temple rituals began with the new Thantri performing Ashta Dravya Maha Ganapathi Homam. The Neyyabhishekam began after Ashtabhishekam.

The Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine was opened by the outgoing Melsanthi (head priest) N. Parameswaran Namboodri in the presence of “Thantri” Mahesh Mohanaru (chief priest) at 5 pm yesterday.

However, no ritual was performed at Sreekovil last evening as part of the ongoing practice.

Thantri Rajeevaru Kandararu lit the sacred fire place (Aazhi) at the Lower Thirumuttam.

Later, the installation of K. Jayaraman Namboothiri as new Melsanthi of the Lord Ayyappa Temple was performed.

Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed the installation ceremony by conducting ‘Kalasabhishekam’ on the new Melsanthi in front of the Sreekovil at 6 pm.

Later the Thantri whispered ‘Moolamantram’ of Lord Ayyappa in the ear of the new Melsanthi.

The new Melsanthi will take charge today for a one-year term on the first day of the Malayalam month.

The installation ceremony of the new Melsanthi of Malikappuram Devi Temple, Hariharan Namboothiri was also performed by the chief priest last evening.

Later, the outgoing Melsanthis of both the temples returned to their homes after completing their one-year tenure in the temple last evening.

The annual Madala Puja will be held on Dec. 27, 2022 and Makaravilakku on Jan. 14, 2023.