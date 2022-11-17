New entry gate between RMNH and Karanji Lake to be inaugurated tomorrow

November 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly installed entry gate connecting Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) with Karanji Lake Nature Park for the benefit of tourists and visitors will be inaugurated tomorrow (Nov. 18) at 11.30 am by Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar.

Public and tourists can park their vehicles either at the designated parking lot of Mysuru Zoo or RMNH premises and can visit both the places, which will also avoid vehicular traffic and air pollution.

ZAK Member-Secretary and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) B.P. Ravi, ZAK Members Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna, officials of RMNH and Mysuru Zoo will be present.