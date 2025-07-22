Stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Crowd control SOP for Jumboo Savari

July 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s globally renowned Dasara Jumboo Savari procession draws lakhs of visitors from across India and abroad every year.

While the celebration showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage, growing crowd density has raised serious concerns over public safety, mismanagement and accessibility — especially for those holding special passes and tickets.

In the wake of recent tragedies, such as the stampede during RCB’s victory event at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives, including those of several youngsters, the Mysuru District Administration is preparing to implement a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this year’s Dasara.

Following the Bengaluru incident, Karnataka Police issued an SOP aimed at ensuring smooth and safe conduct of large-scale events. This will now be extended to key Dasara venues such as the Jumboo Savari route, Mysore Palace premises and Yuva Dasara grounds.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the SOP will be strictly enforced to manage crowds and maintain public order at high-footfall locations. “The State Government has issued detailed security guidelines for all major event organisers, including District Administrations, and these will be mandatorily followed. The SOP will be implemented at Jumboo Savari, inside the Palace grounds, during Yuva Dasara and other crowded venues,” he stated.

“To prevent incidents like the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, the guidelines will be enforced wherever necessary,” DC Lakshmikanth Reddy added.

Plans at Palace ineffective

With lakhs expected to attend this year’s Dasara procession, stakeholders, including business owners, traders and former Corporators, are calling for immediate implementation of an SOP to ensure smooth and safe celebrations. As the procession begins from Mysore Palace, massive crowds converge near the Ambari elephant, often without effective crowd control. Thousands claiming to be Dasara Sub-Committee members gather around the elephant team, creating dangerous congestion.

Meanwhile, those who have paid thousands of rupees for Gold Cards and tickets struggle for a clear view of Goddess Chamundeshwari and procession.

Despite annual crowd management efforts within Palace premises, most plans have proven ineffective. Stakeholders insist that clear SOPs and strict crowd discipline are critical for a safe & seamless Jumboo Savari.

Demand for order and discipline

Implementing safety protocols, they say, will allow tourists from across the country and abroad to enjoy the festivities without disruption. To project Mysuru’s heritage on a global stage, order and discipline — especially at high-footfall events — are essential.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda said, “SOP implementation would be a welcome step. By the grace of Goddess Chamundeshwari, no major mishap has occurred in recent years. But that’s no reason for complacency. Prescribed safety measures must be strictly followed.”

Former Corporator K.V. Sridhar added that even minor changes and preventive SOPs would go a long way in ensuring safety and success of both Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade.

Key SOP guidelines