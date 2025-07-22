Civic groups take up clean-up drive

July 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Civic groups and residents came together at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Backwaters in Meenakshipura to conduct a major cleanliness drive aimed at curbing pollution and raising environmental awareness in the region.

Amidst the serene setting of Cauvery River, over 130 volunteers participated in the initiative, collecting more than two tonnes of waste — including plastic wrappers, liquor bottles, and other discarded items — from the Backwater banks. The waste was later transported to authorised segregation and processing units.

The drive was jointly organised by Anandur Gram Panchayat, Mysuru Taluk Farmers’ Association, Environmental Warriors Group (Mysuru), Rotary Yelwal North Mysuru Community, Mysore Grahakara Parishat and Brick Owners’ Association, with support from local residents and youth.

Participants took a pledge to continue efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the region’s fragile ecosystem, which has seen growing environmental degradation due to unregulated tourism and irresponsible visitor behaviour.

Locals have raised repeated concerns over illegal activities, including public consumption of alcohol, littering and unruly behaviour, which have turned the once-pristine area into a public nuisance. Riverbanks are frequently strewn with liquor bottles, plastic waste and food remnants.

Following Star of Mysore’s July 7 report titled ‘KRS Backwaters… Trashed,’ Yelwal Police conducted a raid in the area, booking five individuals for public drinking and creating a nuisance.

Civic groups have urged continued enforcement and regular clean-up drives to restore and preserve the sanctity of Meenakshipura.