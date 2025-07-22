Echo of student deaths, unregulated tourism: Ban orders soon at KRS Backwaters in Meenakshipura

July 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of a tragic incident where three nursing students drowned at the KRS Backwaters, the Mysuru District Administration is finally moving to take firm action.

Authorities are actively considering prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to restrict public access to the danger-prone area.

On Sunday, three students from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Nursing College — Prashanth (21) from Anivalu village in Periyapatna, Siddesh (22) from Santhemarahalli in Yelandur taluk and Krishna (21) from Koppal district — drowned while engaging in recreational activities near Meenakshipura in Mysuru taluk.

The tragedy prompted an immediate inspection by senior officials, including District in-Charge Secretary Dr. S. Selvakumar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO Ukesh Kumar and Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, who visited the site yesterday afternoon.

As a precaution, multiple warning boards have been installed near Meenakshipura to alert tourists and reinforce safety protocols. Visitors are advised to remain vigilant while at the site.

Picture shows a notice board put up by Anandur Gram Panchayat banning visitors against swimming, consuming liquor and littering wastes in KRS Backwaters.

The team gathered on-ground intelligence about unauthorised activities around Meenakshipura and the circumstances leading to the drowning. Yelwal Sub-Inspector Mahendra has been directed to file a detailed report, while Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar has been tasked with preparing a separate proposal for the imposition of Section 163.

Restrictions will be enforced following the approval of this report. Every day, hundreds of people visit the KRS Backwaters, with numbers swelling on weekends and holidays. Though the tourist influx benefits local traders, residents have long voiced concerns about reckless, alcohol-fuelled behaviour near the water, turning the site into a hotspot for avoidable accidents.

On July 7, Star of Mysore published a detailed exposé titled ‘KRS Backwaters… Trashed’, highlighting unchecked drinking, littering and safety violations. The very next day, Yelwal Police booked one person for illegal liquor sale and four others for drinking at the site.

In response, residents and Police placed logs and stones to block vehicle access — a temporary measure that failed to avert Sunday’s tragedy.

The drowning of the three students has now become a decisive moment for the District Administration to crack down.

What began as phased, community-driven attempts to limit access has evolved into a full-fledged administrative push for formal restrictions.