MUDA alternative sites allotment case: Congress celebrates SC relief to CM Siddaramaiah

July 22, 2025

KPCC Spokesperson slams ED and GST regime

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing summons issued to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case, Congress workers celebrated the verdict with jubilation in Mysuru.

Party workers gathered near the Lokayukta Office here this morning, distributed sweets and raised slogans in support of Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana led the celebrations and later addressed the media.

He alleged that for over a year, the BJP and JD(S) had conspired to malign Siddaramaiah’s image by dragging him and his family into the MUDA land allotment controversy. “They made baseless accusations against his wife, B.M. Parvathi, causing her immense mental trauma. But today, truth has prevailed. The Supreme Court’s decision confirms what Siddaramaiah has always said — ‘Satyameva Jayate’ is on our side,” he said.

He further accused Central investigation agencies of being misused for political vendetta. “They even paid side actors to fabricate charges. These agencies must not be allowed to operate as political arms of the ruling party at the Centre,” he charged.

Takes on taxation and GST

Following the celebration, Lakshman addressed the media in front of the Commercial Tax Office, located opposite the Lokayukta Office. He criticised the Commercial Tax Department for issuing what he termed as “unjust and excessive” notices to traders across Karnataka.

He chose to pin the blame on the Central Government, asserting that the Congress-led State Government had no role in it.

Quoting Section 22 of the GST Act, Lakshman clarified that while commerce is a State subject, the GST framework is centrally controlled. “The State Government is not responsible for this burden. It is the Centre that must be held accountable,” he claimed.

Lashing out at what he described as a draconian tax regime, Lakshman said, “Even small vendors are being taxed heavily. Consumers are paying GST multiple times — sometimes up to six layers on a single idli. Essentials like rice, fertilisers, medicines and seeds are taxed repeatedly. This is nothing short of economic exploitation.”

He accused Opposition parties of falsely linking tax hardships to the State Government. “Certain IRS officials are also spreading half-baked information, adding to public confusion,” he said.

Lakshman extended the Congress party’s full support to any future trader-led protests against the GST system. He demanded that Joint Commissioner Meera Pandit provide a detailed explanation on three key issues: Excessive taxation, misinformation being spread through tax notices and the relief measures available for affected traders.