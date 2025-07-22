Two books on crimes and investigation launched

July 22, 2025

Police & public should interact with each other: Retired DGP

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar released two books Crime Dairy (4 parts) and Cocaine Raja Rahasya authored by former DGP Dr. D.V. Guruprasad at a programme held at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, author Dr. D.V. Guruprasad, who is a retired DGP of the State, said that he has been writing books for the past 45 years.

Stressing the need for the Police and the public to come together for the safety and security of citizens, he emphasised that the Police should work in a transparent manner.

Pointing out that the stories in the books are based on real crimes and incidents that occurred across the State, he said that the books also contain some crime incidents that occurred in Mysuru too and the ways used in investigation of such crimes and cracking of cases.

“These books are not only helpful to the Police, but also to public as well. The books make an interesting reading. These books even have some interesting findings on forest brigand Veerappan. While Veerappan was involved in 129 cases of murder and other crimes, Colombian mafia king Pablo Escobar earned worldwide notoriety for killing as many as 4,000 Policemen and looted enormous wealth, which could have been enough to clear the external debts of Colombia”, he said.

Asking the Police personnel not to feel dejected if their children failed in exams, Dr. Guruprasad advised that motivational books should be given to children, as they develop inspiration among them. The children of Police personnel should come up in the society and strive for the society’s development, he noted.

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, in her address, said that it is difficult to pen down all the matters that we have read. Dr. Guruprasad is a model to everyone as he has penned a good number of books while in service as a top-most Police Officer. Calling upon the Police personnel to learn at least one new word or phrase every day as it enhances their knowledge, she contended that reading books will bring about a change for the better.

DCP K.S. Sundar Raj was also present at the book launch.