President Murmu accepts VP Dhankhar’s resignation
News, Top Stories

President Murmu accepts VP Dhankhar’s resignation

July 22, 2025

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Vice-President (VP) Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose unexpected decision yesterday sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Her approval has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with an official notification expected shortly.

The 74-year-old Dhankhar announced his resignation on Monday, shortly after presiding over the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session as Rajya Sabha Chairman. In his letter to the President, he cited health concerns and the need to prioritise medical advice.

The sudden move has raised eyebrows, particularly within the Opposition. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who spoke to Dhankhar just two hours before the announcement, said the Vice-President appeared composed and gave no indication of any imminent decision.

“There’s perhaps far more to this resignation than meets the eye,” he remarked.

Adding to the intrigue was a row over the absence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from a crucial Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at 4.30 pm on Monday.

Dhankhar was reportedly upset over their no-show, though both had attended the earlier meeting at 12.30 pm. Nadda later clarified that they had informed Dhankhar in advance, citing urgent Parliamentary commitments.

The resignation has triggered a flurry of consultations among Opposition leaders. Floor leaders from both Houses met ahead of today’s proceedings, with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi among those present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, praised Dhankhar’s contributions, noting that he had “many opportunities to serve the nation in various capacities.”

READ ALSO  'My Padma Shri moment was glorious, memorable'

Dhankhar was absent from the Rajya Sabha today. As per Article 67 of the Constitution, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will discharge the duties of the Vice-President until a new one is elected.

Appointed in August 2022, Dhankhar’s term was scheduled to run until 2027.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching