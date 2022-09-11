President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2022

September 11, 2022

15 days to go for Dasara, roads in bad shape; Govt. hard-pressed for time

Bengaluru: President of India Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2022 atop Chamundi Hill on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru yesterday.

The President will set off the Navarathri festival by offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill in the presence of a host of dignitaries including the CM. This is for the first time that a President is inaugurating Dasara atop Chamundi Hill.

“Recently, we held a meeting to decide on who will inaugurate Dasara and the President’s name was proposed. It was the unanimous choice of all present in the meeting. Later, we wrote to Rashtrapati Bhavan and just today evening, the President’s Office has confirmed that Droupadi Murmu has consented to inaugurate the festivities,” CM Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru yesterday.

Two-day State tour

As per sources, the President will be on a two-day tour of Karnataka to coincide with the Dasara celebrations and most of the time during the two days, she will spend in Mysuru. The VVIP is expected to visit the Mysore Palace and meet the members of the Wadiyar family. Roads in Mysuru will get a facelift as the President is visiting Mysuru for the first time to open the Dasara festivities and the Government will take measures for cleaning and upkeep of the city.

As funds will be the major issue, like always, the State Government will have to release money. Earlier, the Government decided to release funds through MUDA but the development works are still kept in abeyance with no sign of road works. Now with the President confirming her visit to Mysuru, the State has to act fast as Sept. 26 is just 15 days away.

The CM is expected to hold meetings with the District Administration and chalk out plans to ensure that there is no lapse in either welcoming the President, during her stay in Mysuru or during her movement from one place to another.

Basavaraj Bommai is the Chairman of the Dasara High Powered Committee and the responsibility for the President’s visit is on him. Since this will be the President’s first visit to Karnataka, the administration has to ensure that everything goes well till the President leaves the State.

Programmes lined up

Several programmes will be held as part of Dasara under the aegis of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage to rediscover the heritage value of Dasara, important archaeological sites of Mysuru and the significance of many heritage buildings in the heart of the city.

Programmes will be held keeping in mind the target groups like school children, high school and college goers, tourists, senior citizens and the common public, the Chief Minister said.

On Sept. 26 at 10 am, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage will hold a photo exhibition and a collection of photos of heritage buildings and temples restoration and the exhibition will be held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. On Sept. 29 at 7 am, traditional cycling will be held from the Town Hall premises and ‘Trin-Trin’ cycles will be used for the heritage tour, Bommai added.

On Sept. 30 at 7 am, couples dressed in traditional dresses will be taken on a tonga ride from the Town Hall premises.