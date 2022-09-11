Flower Show entry tickets re-tendered 

September 11, 2022

Second tender process as there was only one bidder who quoted Rs. 10 lakh less

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Horticulture has called for a re-tender of the Dasara Flower Show entry ticket contract as it has received Rs. 10 lakh less than the money that was quoted in the tender.

This year, the Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park will be a major attraction apart from the Vijayadashami procession and the gala inauguration of the 10-day festivities by none other than the President of India Droupadi Murmu. This year, the Flower Show will be held under seven broad concepts and they will be publicised as the Dasara inauguration date nears. Flower pots are being arranged at the park.

The Department of Horticulture had quoted Rs. 70 lakh for the entry ticket tender including the one day where the entry will be free — either the inaugural day or the day of the grand finale (Vijayadashami). Entry might also be declared free for two days later depending upon the crowd response. The tenders were opened on Sept. 6 and only one person had bid, that too for just Rs. 60 lakh, a shortfall of Rs. 10 lakh.

“As per rules, we cannot accept this as we are authorised by the Government policy to accept the tender only for a higher amount. So we have called for a re-tender and final bids will be opened on Sept. 12. We are expecting a favourable response this time and moreover, the footfall for Flower Show at Kuppanna Park which also has a glass house will be good,” Department Deputy Director Rudresh told Star of Mysore.

Since there is no precedent of the Flower Show being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tenders were called along the lines of the 2019 Dasara Flower Show. The other tenders that were called were for the food stalls and amusement park for children.

As it has already been decided by the Dasara Committee, each Dasara event venue will have its own food stall apart from the main Aahara Mela to be held at Scouts and Guides Grounds and at the MUDA Grounds at the Lalitha Mahal Palace premises.

50 food and snacks stalls

This Flower Show will have over 50 food and snacks stalls where people can savour snacks and food, without heading home hungry after seeing the Flower Show. The Department had fixed a tender amount of Rs. 20 lakh for 50 stalls and one Hemanth Kumar has bagged the tender as he quoted Rs. 32 lakh.

For the amusement park aiming at entertaining children who come to see the Flower Show along with their families, eight items will be set up and Rs. 8 lakh tender was called. One Vinay Kumar has quoted Rs. 14 lakh and he has bagged the tender. All safety precautions will be taken at the amusement offerings, Rudresh added.

On the main theme of the Flower Show, Rudresh said that the Department has not taken a decision on it yet. “We wanted to recreate the floral replica of Red Fort, New Delhi but the Mysore Palace Board has already applied for the same and has got a go ahead. So the Red Fort will be a concept at Palace Flower Show and we have to come up with some other concept,” Rudresh added.

The Department will be meeting under the Chairmanship of Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima on Monday (Sept. 12) evening where the main theme will be discussed. “The tender-holders for food stalls and amusement park will start work soon and the entry ticket tender will be finalised after Sept. 12 and the ticket collection will start during Dasara’s inauguration,” Rudresh noted.