Star Hyundai launches all-new Hyundai Creta

January 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Star Hyundai, a leading automotive dealership under the esteemed KPR Group, launched the highly anticipated all-new Hyundai Creta in city on Jan. 16.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa launched the vehicle at an event that took place at the Star Hyundai Showroom on Bannimantap Road, Mysuru, in the presence of Star Hyundai Managing Director Jayaram, his sons Hemanth and Kaushik and the esteemed customers.

The Hyundai Creta, first introduced in 2014, has been a trailblazer in the Indian SUV market and holds the distinction of being the largest-selling SUV. With over 9 lakh satisfied customers, the Creta has become synonymous with the SUV lifestyle, with one Creta being sold every 5 minutes in the Indian market.

Exciting off-road display: The highlight of the event was the thrilling off-road setup, showcasing the all-new Creta navigating challenging terrains. This immersive experience allowed attendees to witness the Creta’s off-road capabilities first-hand, adding an adventurous and dynamic element to the launch celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayaram said, “The new Hyundai Creta is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled driving experiences to our valued customers. We are confident that the Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the SUV segment.”