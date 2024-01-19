Official ‘indifference’ in granting time to discuss issues: MGP to hold Satyagraha at MCC Office tomorrow

January 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a democratic system, it is the duty of Government officials to address public concerns. However, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the insufficient attention given to issues facing Mysuru City by various departmental officials, including the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

In response to what they perceive as indifference from the official machinery, the MGP has decided to stage a Satyagraha — ‘We the voters, are masters’ — on Jan. 20 from 10 am to 12 noon in front of the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road.

During a recent meeting at the MGP office in Yadavagiri, MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy underscored the MCC’s failure to address public complaints. Attempts to contact the Commissioner regarding issues such as park encroachment clearance, scientific development and footpath clearance have yet to be successful, with unanswered phone calls. He lamented the prolonged wait even when scheduling appointments for office meetings.

“After numerous attempts to meet with MCC Commissioners over the years, MGP is now resorting to Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha strategy. Our persistent demands include the removal of park encroachments, clearing footpaths, the establishment of ward Samitis, cessation of single-use plastic usage, maintaining city cleanliness, enhancing water supply and addressing the sewage overflow throughout the city,” Bhamy Shenoy said.

“When we attempt to secure appointments with officials, even if granted, we often find ourselves waiting for hours. Any objections raised against such citizen-unfriendly treatment are met with disregard, with our calls going unanswered and resulting in even longer wait at times,” he added.

Against the system

“Officers must understand that we are not targeting any specific official but are against a system that delays the redressal of public grievances. We strive to expose illegalities and unauthorised work done under the nose of officials. Unfortunately, they remain unresponsive,” he said.

A significant concern raised by MGP Member Kiran is the violation of rules regarding park development. Despite regulations emphasising a focus on greening, authorities are reportedly engaging in construction activities within parks and rules are being flouted across all parks in Mysuru city. The decision to hold the Satyagraha on Jan. 20 is rooted in the MGP’s commitment to the planned and legal development of Mysuru without any self-interest or other motives. Issues such as the plastic ban, park development, encroachment eviction cases, greening initiatives and urban lake encroachment have not received adequate attention from the authorities, prompting members to support the Satyagraha call, as discussed in the meeting.

Addressing various issues such as traffic congestion near Mysore Diganta Circle on New Kantharaj Urs Road during specific hours, the meeting focused on recurring problems, including traffic jams caused by multiple buses converging on the Circle simultaneously.

Additionally, congestion on the left side of the road leading to Sharadadevi Circle was attributed to hawkers parking pushcarts and autos for business.

MGP as a Trust

Concerns were also raised about the declining interest of recent youths in consumer movements. Recognising this trend and acknowledging the reluctance of youths to engage in consumer movements for various reasons, members unanimously agreed to Bhamy Shenoy’s proposal to restructure the MGP into a Trust, collaborating with nine experts.

Before the meeting, a minute’s silence was observed to pay tributes to the former MGP Secretary Mohandas M. Shenoy and former Executive Committee Member Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya, SM (retd.), who passed away recently.

The meeting was attended by MGP Members, including Renu Agrawal, Roopa Palaksha, M. Janaki Raman, Faizan Basha, V.S. Sethuram, S.V. Shekhar, Kiran, Archana, B.S. Somasheker, Kausar, Dr. G. Panduranga Murthy, Dr. D.S. Chandrasekhar, Ravishankar, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Shobhana, M.S. Shivakumar Swamy, K.V. Ramnath, K.V. Bhanu Prashanth, V. Bhadri, G.V. Santosh Kumar and others.