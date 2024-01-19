Basavanna declared as ‘Cultural Leader’ of the State
Basavanna declared as ‘Cultural Leader’ of the State

January 19, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday declared 12th century social reformer Basavanna as the ‘Cultural Leader’ of the State. The announcement has come just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Cabinet decision is seen as the direct attack on BJP to woo the Lingayat voters in the State ahead of LS polls

In a social media post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said pontiffs of various Lingayat Mutts had requested the Government to declare Basavanna as the ‘Cultural Leader’ of the State and he too was personally interested in declaring the 12th century social reformer as the  ‘Cultural Leader’.

“I am satisfied that our Government has fulfilled the demands of the pontiffs and I pray them to shower blessings on our Government,” the statement added.

Terming Basavanna as his ‘ideological guru’, Siddaramaiah recalled that it was on Basava Jayanti in 2013 that he took oath as the CM for the first time.

