Star of Mysore reporter among State Journalism Award winners

January 15, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru city-based Star of Mysore reporter P.V. Akshay has been selected for the prestigious State-level annual Journalism Awards by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Bengaluru.

P.V. Akshay, along with P. Shilpa of Deccan Herald, Mysuru, will receive the K.N. Subramanya Award in the ‘Best English Newspaper Report’ category.

Other awardees from Mysuru include: Guruprasad Tumbasoge of Pratinidhi Kannada newspaper, who will receive R.L. Vasudevarao Award for ‘Best Report on Forest,’ Nazeer Ahmed of Andolana newspaper, will receive B.G. Thimmappayya Award for ‘Best Report on Economically Backward Classes’ and K.P. Nagaraj of Public TV, is recognised for the ‘Best Social and Human Interest Report.’

The awards will be presented during the two-day 39th State Journalists’ Convention, scheduled to be held in Tumakuru on Jan. 18 and 19, as announced by KUWJ President Shivananda Tagadur.