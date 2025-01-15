Tourists overcharged at Sangam parking lot

January 15, 2025

Parking contractors fleece visitors at Dodda Gosai Ghat, Ganjam; officials assure action

Srirangapatna: Visitors to Srirangapatna’s historic Dodda Gosai Ghat at Ganjam and Sangam tourist spots are being charged double the official parking fees, while authorities appear to be ignoring the malpractice.

Contractors awarded the tender by the Town Municipal Council to manage parking at these locations have set the following rates: Rs. 100 for buses, Rs. 50 for cars or jeeps, Rs. 80 for mini-buses or tempos, Rs. 10 for scooters and Rs. 60 for SUVs and mini-vans.

However, the Muzrai Department (Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department) has officially fixed the parking fees at Dodda Gosai Ghat at Rs. 80 for buses, Rs. 50 for mini-buses and tempos, Rs. 30 for SUVs, Rs. 20 for cars and jeeps and Rs. 10 for scooters.

However, the contractors have been accused of issuing fake receipts under the names of the Muzrai Department, Srirangapatna Gosai Ghat and Town Municipal Council (TMC). They are charging Rs. 80 for cars and a staggering Rs. 200 for buses — double the official rates.

This blatant overcharging has raised concerns among tourists and locals, who have called for immediate action to address the issue and ensure compliance with regulated parking fees.

Thousands of tourists visiting Sangam and Dodda Gosai Ghat daily in their vehicles have raised strong objections to contractors overcharging for parking. Despite repeated verbal complaints to the TMC and Muzrai Department, no action has been taken, leaving tourists deeply dissatisfied and sparking suspicions of complicity by the authorities.

No display boards

Contractors awarded the parking tenders are reportedly collecting fees far above the fixed rates without displaying mandatory rate boards. This blatant violation of tender norms has led to allegations of a parking scam.

According to tender rules, contractors are required to install rate boards at designated locations at their own expense, print parking tickets with approved rates, and ensure these are stamped with the Temple and TMC seals.

Any violations incur penalties — Rs. 5,000 for the first offence, Rs. 10,000 for the second, and contract cancellation with forfeiture of fees for subsequent offences. However, contractors have flouted these regulations, collecting double the fees without repercussions.

Officials assure action

Srirangapatna TMC Chief Officer M. Rajanna acknowledged the issue, stating that the Municipality is aware of contractors charging inflated parking fees and failing to install rate boards. “Legal action will be taken against them immediately,” he assured.

Krishna, Executive Officer of Sri Nimishamba Temple, said the parking contractor at Dodda Gosai Ghat has already been issued five notices. “Disciplinary action will follow if any written complaints are received against the contractor,” he added.