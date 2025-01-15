Natana artistes to shine in Republic Day Parade
News

Natana artistes to shine in Republic Day Parade

January 15, 2025

Mysuru: Mandya Ramesh’s renowned theatre school, Natana, is set to bring Karnataka’s rich heritage to the national stage at this year’s Republic Day (R-Day) Parade in New Delhi on Jan. 26.

Known for its dedication to the study, practice and performance of theatre, Natana has left an indelible mark on the art world, conducting workshops and performances. This year, Karnataka’s tableau, designed by acclaimed art director Shashidhar Adapa, will feature the architectural splendour of Lakkundi Temple, a historical and tourist landmark.

Natana artistes have been selected for this tableau, representing the State’s culture and artistry in the prestigious parade.

The Republic Day Parade is a celebration of India’s pride, unity and diversity, attended by              dignitaries including the Prime Minister, President and international guests.

The team is already immersed in rehearsals, preparing to represent Karnataka with distinction on the national platform. This opportunity not only highlights the students’ artistic prowess but also underscores the State’s rich cultural heritage.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching