State allows sports activities to resume barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing

May 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has now allowed sports activities barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing to resume in the State without spectators.

Sports Minister C.T. Ravi said that the Government will take a decision on opening gyms and swimming pools after June 1.

Sports Clubs are required to follow the safety guidelines including thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. Restaurant and lodging in such clubs should, however, remain shut.

Chamundi Vihar Stadium open

Speaking to ‘SOM’ this morning, K. Suresh, Assistant Director, District Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, said that the announcement has been made only through media and the Government has not sent any official notification or circular yet. However, the Department was making arrangements in this direction, he added.

“At Chamundi Vihar Stadium, public are now allowed to take a stroll between 7 am and 10 am in the morning and 4 pm and 5.30 pm in the evening with some mandatory safety measures. Spitting is prohibited and people should use public toilets, if required. Children below 10 years of age and elders above 50 years of age are banned. Everyone must compulsorily use masks and sanitisers and follow social distancing,” said Suresh.

Talking about the practice for sportspersons, he said: “Those practicing any sports regularly should register themselves at the Department Office with necessary documents and also compulsorily provide Aadhaar Card number. Sports Associations and Organisations can also register themselves and can use the indoor and outdoor facility on rental basis by following the safety measures.” As it was announced only yesterday, so far nobody have registered, he added.

Kukkarahalli Lake

Walkers’ paradise, Kukkarahalli Lake premises, which was also closed following the lockdown, has now been kept open for public who are asked to compulsorily follow the precautionary measures that include wearing of masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distance.