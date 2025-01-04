State Cabinet meeting at M.M. Hills on Feb. 13

January 4, 2025

Chamarajanagar: The State Cabinet meeting will be held at M.M. Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Feb. 13. This is the first Cabinet meeting ever in Chamarajanagar district.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that the District Administration has sent a proposal in this regard to the Government and full preparations are underway at M.M. Hills for the important Cabinet meeting. The Government is likely to announce a special package for tribal housing and development of the district, she added.