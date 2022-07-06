In Briefs

State-level essay competition

July 6, 2022

Marking World Youth Skills Day, the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department has organised a State-level essay writing competition on July 15. Participants must write the essay either in English or Kannada language in about 1,000 to 1,200 words.

Students studying between 8th std. and 12th std. and ITI courses must write essays on  ‘Skill Development importance’ and  ‘Importance of Skill Development in Education.’ The cash prizes for the winners will be Rs. 15,000 (first), Rs. 10,000 (second) and Rs. 5,000 (third).  The essays should be submitted before July 10 by logging on to https://www.koushalakar.com/app/skill-essay-competition, according to a press release.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “State-level essay competition”

  1. Vijay Kumar TN says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:34 pm

    This site is not working :
    https://www.koushalakar.com/app/skill-essay-competition

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching