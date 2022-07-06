State-level essay competition

July 6, 2022

Marking World Youth Skills Day, the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department has organised a State-level essay writing competition on July 15. Participants must write the essay either in English or Kannada language in about 1,000 to 1,200 words.

Students studying between 8th std. and 12th std. and ITI courses must write essays on ‘Skill Development importance’ and ‘Importance of Skill Development in Education.’ The cash prizes for the winners will be Rs. 15,000 (first), Rs. 10,000 (second) and Rs. 5,000 (third). The essays should be submitted before July 10 by logging on to https://www.koushalakar.com/app/skill-essay-competition, according to a press release.