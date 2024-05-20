State-level project exhibition

May 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra felicitated 10 top ranking SSLC students of the district at a function organised in the DC’s office premises here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajendra said that SSLC is a crucial stage in the life of every student. Asking the students to maintain the tempo of success as a bridge to reach their set target, he said that their performance has led to more

expectations from them in the future days. Continuing, the DC said that 10th standard is an important phase in a student’s life and stressed that students have to tread the path of reaching their goal at this stage itself.

Pointing out that students should not stop at securing ranks, the DC said that it is important to continue making constant efforts for achieving success in career and life.

Having a word of caution for the students as they enter the college phase after SSLC, he underlined the need for cultivating good habits and keeping away from bad habits and addictions.

Calling upon the students to engage themselves in sporting and other physical activities, he said that such activities will keep the students in sound physical and mental health and helps in reaching great heights in life.

“Students should attain a high level of success by following Dr. Ambedkar as their model. The role of parents in a student’s life is equally important. The parents should be wary and have to keep a constant watch on the activities and developments concerning their wards,” he said.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, in her address, said that the responsibilities of students will only increase after securing ranks by scoring a very high marks. The students should understand this and pursue their studies with utmost caution and responsibility, she observed.

“The students should realise that the atmosphere will change as they jump to higher classes and as such, they have to get acclimatised to changing surroundings and scenario. Every student must be mentally prepared for taking up new responsibilities as they surge towards achieving their set goals,” she said and called upon the students to be persistent in realising their career dreams.

Ten top ranking SSLC students of the district were felicitated on the occasion.

DDPI H.K. Pandu and others officials were present.