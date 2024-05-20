RTO servers unresponsive; work halted for four days

May 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Problems persisted at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mysuru for over four days due to recurring server issues, a common occurrence in the Transport Department.

Despite the Department’s announcement on its ‘Sarathi’ website that services would resume on Thursday, the deadline was extended until 10 am on Saturday. Despite widespread media coverage about the service resumption, disappointed citizens found that server issues remained unresolved when they visited various RTOs across the State.

Under new guidelines, several RTO services must be availed online along with the payment of prescribed fees. However, due to persistent server issues, all RTO services were unavailable for four days. Reports on Monday, however, said that the servers were functioning normally.

From Thursday till Saturday, processes such as vehicle registrations, issuance of new driver’s licences, and other services came to a halt. Every day, the RTO processes approximately 150 to 200 applications at the Taluk Centre, 400 to 500 at the District Headquarters, and nearly 1,450 at various RTOs in Bengaluru.

When contacted on Saturday, Transport Commissioner A.M. Yogeesh dismissed claims of server issues, stating that people were being misled. He urged individuals facing problems to directly approach the concerned officials for assistance.

However, frustrated citizens visiting RTO criticised the authorities for their inaction in resolving the server issue. “The server problems at the RTOs seem never-ending. We endure long queues for days just to pay fees, and officials fail to provide adequate information about the situation,” lamented Prasanna, a customer.