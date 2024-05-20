News

Hearing aids distributed

May 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Can Fin Homes Ltd., in collaboration with the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and the Mysore District Deaf Association, had organised a hearing aids distribution event at the AIISH Seminar Hall here recently.

It highlighted the collaborative effort between organisations and the commitment to improving the lives of individuals with hearing impairments through CSR initiatives.

Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director of AIISH, emphasised the importance of societal responsi-veness, stating that addressing social issues is crucial for fostering a healthy society.

She highlighted AIISH’s role in providing solutions to individuals with hearing impairments and underscored the responsibility of providing necessary treatment and hearing aids to those in need.

Ln. N. Subramanya, 1st Vice-District Governor of Lions International, echoed Dr. Pushpavathi’s sentiments, stre-ssing the collective responsibility of individuals in building a better society. He underscored the significance of hearing aids as essential communication tools and expressed confidence that they would significantly enhance the quality of life for the beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Deputy General Manager of Can Fin Homes, Bengaluru, D.R. Prabhu, Assistant General Manager Chitra Srinath, retired General Manager K.N. Shamarao, President of the Mysore District Deaf Association S. Murthy, Vice-President J.V. Mahesh Verma and                                                                     other dignitaries.

