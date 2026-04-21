Echo of Chitradurga, Yadgir bus accidents: RTO intensifies checks on out-of-State tourist vehicles

April 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Transport Department has stepped up checks on tourist vehicles from outside Karnataka, targeting illegal operations and tax evasion, particularly those plying without valid All-India Permits.

Special teams are inspecting vehicles at key locations across the city, including the Mysore Palace parking area, Doddakere Maidan, the Zoo premises and Chamundi Hill, as well as along major entry routes such as Mysuru-Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Manandavadi and Hunsur roads.

RTO teams stop over 150 vehicles a day, checking interiors, safety features and documents.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, S.N. Madhura, Road Transport Officer (RTO), Mysuru East, said joint drives are being carried out by the East and West divisions.

“We have been doing such drives and earlier we faced manpower shortages. Now these issues have been resolved to execute the safety drive during the summer holiday rush. They are in response to recent tragic bus accidents in Chitradurga and Yadgir, where vehicles caught fire, leading to loss of lives,” she said.

“The State Government has directed all RTOs to check safety violations and ensure safety guidelines are adhered to,” she noted.

Multiple violations

Madhura said no major violations had been found in vehicles registered within the State during the inspections.

“However, multiple violations were recorded among inter-State vehicles passing through Mysuru district. Vehicles found operating without a valid All-India Permit are being slapped with a spot penalty of Rs. 5,000. In addition to fines, officials are placing the vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) and Driving Licence (DL) of the drivers under suspension,” she said.

Officials said non-compliant vehicles are being seized on the spot and will be released only after all legal formalities are completed and documents are produced.

Mysuru, a major tourist hub, sees a steady inflow of vehicles from neighbouring States. On regular days, 200 to 300 tourist vehicles enter the city, while the number crosses 500 on weekends and holidays.

Permit rules amended

The RTO said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the All-India Tourist Permit rules with effect from Apr. 1, 2026. Under the revised rules, the maximum continuous stay of a tourist vehicle outside its home State has been reduced from 90 days to 60 days. Tourist vehicles must begin and end their journey in their home State and return within the 60-day limit. Violations will attract penalties under the amended rules, she added.