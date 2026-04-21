Gone in two days!

April 21, 2026

Ex-Minister S.R. Mahesh says: CESC Officer ‘demoted’ and transferred 2 days after taking charge for refusing Dr. Yathindra’s request

Mysore/Mysuru: State JD(S) Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, has in a press release, alleged that MLC Dr. Yathindra, son of CM Siddaramaiah, was behind the demotion and transfer of an official attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), within two days of the latter assuming a new post in city.

He said, transfer was triggered after the official allegedly refused to appoint a person recommended by Dr. Yathindra as an orderlie. Lokesh, who was serving as Superintending Engineer at CESC, had recently been posted to Mysuru as Director (Technical). In his new role, he was authorised to appoint an orderlie to assist him. He had appointed a person recommended by Srirangapatna MLA and CESC Chairman A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda to the orderlie’s post.

Mahesh further alleged that Lokesh later received a call from Dr. Yathindra asking him to appoint a person of his (Dr. Yathindra’s) choice as orderlie. When Lokesh reportedly explained that the post had already been filled on CESC Chairman’s recommendation, it did not go down well with the CM’s son.

Soon after, Lokesh was relieved from the post of Director (Technical) and transferred as Chief Engineer, which Mahesh termed a demotion.

Another officer was posted as Acting Director (Technical) in his place, allegedly at the instance of Dr. Yathindra.

‘Just leave it, sir’

When contacted, Lokesh told Star of Mysore, “Yes, there were some issues… just leave it, sir.”

Lokesh, who is due to retire in 8 to 10 months, belongs to the Backward Class community. Citing this, Mahesh accused Dr. Yathindra of targeting the Officer from the Backward Classes despite his claims of supporting them.

Mahesh also termed the incident as yet another instance of unabated interference by Dr. Yathindra in the functioning of the administrative machinery.

However, Mahesh praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for showing maturity in such matters and not acting hastily.

He alleged that such actions, based on Dr. Yathindra’s whims and fancies, could bring disrepute to the Chief Minister hailing from Mysuru.