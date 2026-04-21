KSIC’s Secret Counter?!

April 21, 2026

Public queue up from 5 am to buy Mysore Silk saree at KSIC showroom while people with VIP influence quietly pick up sarees at counter inside KSIC Centenary Building after 3 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: In what many see as a mockery of the spirit of equality in a democracy, an exclusive or call it a secret ‘VIP Counter’ at the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) showroom on Manandavadi Road is drawing criticism for favouring the influential over ordinary buyers.

Accessible only to a select few with the right connections, the counter has sparked comparisons to colonial-era privilege, where access to public goods was reserved for the elite.

Outside the showroom, however, the scene is starkly different. Women begin queuing up as early as 5 am, waiting patiently for a chance to buy the prized Mysore Silk sarees.

Yet, even as these long lines grow, influential buyers are able to purchase the coveted sarees within minutes through the exclusive counter, leaving many regular customers frustrated.

A matter of pride

For women from poor and middle-class families, purchasing a Mysore Silk saree is often a matter of pride despite financial constraints. However, access to these sarees has become increasingly difficult, with allegations that preferential treatment is being extended to a select few.

Despite the availability of designer sarees from leading brands, Mysore Silk continues to enjoy unmatched popularity.

Known for its softness, lightweight texture, natural sheen, use of pure silk threads, real gold and silver zari, vibrant colours & distinctive contrast borders, the sarees are priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3 lakh, depending on craftsmanship.

They remain a staple for weddings, receptions, engagements, house-warming and naming ceremonies.

The high demand has resulted in daily queues outside the showroom. Although sales begin at 10 am, many women arrive hours in advance to secure a place in line, hoping to purchase at least one saree.

The Centenary Building inside which is the secret saree pick up counter.

VIP counter opens at 3 pm

Even after entering the showroom, the process remains restrictive. Customers are reportedly allowed in batches of ten, shown only about ten sarees and required to make a quick selection. Within a couple of hours, most of the stock is said to be sold out.

Sources indicate that KSIC produces around 300 sarees a day, of which about 250 are made available at the showroom. The remaining 50 are set aside for VIP buyers. A special counter located within the Centenary Building of KSIC reportedly opens at 3 pm, where select customers are given the freedom to browse and choose from the best stock.

Access to this counter is said to be tightly controlled, with entry granted only after approval from KSIC’s General Manager in Bengaluru. Recommendations from Ministers, Legislators or senior bureaucrats are reportedly required and many regular customers are unaware of the counter’s existence.

In addition, every Wednesday and Friday, at least ten premium sarees are reportedly sent to Bengaluru showrooms, where they are again largely accessed by influential buyers.

The contrast has drawn criticism, with many questioning the fairness of the system. While ordinary customers wait for hours and often leave empty-handed, those with influence are able to make their purchases with ease, raising concerns over unequal access to a public-sector brand known for its heritage and cultural significance.

Officially ‘closed’ but practically wide open

Meanwhile, B.A. Vinay, Manager (Finance and Audit), KSIC Limited, maintains that the ‘VIP counter’ at Manandavadi Road showroom has been shut, citing disruption to workers. However, observations at the ground-level suggest otherwise. Despite official claims of closure, the counter is operational daily afternoon, around 3 pm, catering to select customers from Bengaluru and elsewhere. Access to ‘VIP counter’ continues to remain tightly controlled even as many customers complain that they are allowed only a limited time and choice, and are often asked to move on as staff attend to other customers, sometimes leaving them empty-handed.