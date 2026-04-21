Drunken brawl death case: Three persons including rowdy sheeter arrested

April 21, 2026

Police on lookout for three others

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested three persons including a rowdy sheeter in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly pushed to death from the second floor of a pub building at Vijayanagar in city on Saturday night.

While the deceased is Nishanth (30), a resident of Gokulam in city, those arrested are rowdy sheeter Manoj from Hebbal, Vinod of Kumbarakoppal and Prashanth from Abhishek Circle.

The Police have launched a hunt to nab prime accused Rakesh alias Rocky, a rowdy sheeter from Kumbarakoppal, Pruthvi and Nithin of Vijayanagar.

All the three have gone absconding. On Saturday night, Nishanth, along with two of his friends, had gone to the pub and were consuming liquor while the six accused were sitting on opposite table and also consuming liquor. When the accused were reportedly speaking in a loud voice, Nishanth is said to have told them to speak in a low voice.

Irked over this, rowdy sheeters Rakesh and Manoj, along with four of their accomplices, assaulted Nishanth and his friends and pushed Nishanth from the second floor of the building leading to his death.

Vijayanagar Police, who had registered a case, succeeded in arrested three of the six accused and are on the lookout for three others, who are absconding.

Bars operating beyond permitted time

Most of the bars and wine stores, especially those running under the influence of officials and influential people, run the business beyond 11 pm, the permissible time. The murder at the pub in Vijayanagar took place at 11.40 pm and as per Excise Department rules, liquor should not be served after 11 pm. If the pup had followed the rule, most probably, the murder would not have taken place. This shows that the pub was conducting business after 11 pm. CCTV footages of the drunken brawl and murder also show the time when the footage was recorded. Most of the bars are conducting business till 2 am. How the Police have allowed bars to operate in violation of the rules is the question.