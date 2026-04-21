Security overhaul, curbing illegalities: Mysuru jail to get 45 ex-servicemen

April 21, 2026

Govt. to appoint 550 ex-servicemen to restore discipline in prisons across State

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move to curb illegal activities in prisons and address concerns over VIP treatment to inmates, the State Government has approved the appointment of 550 ex-servicemen across select jails.

Mysuru Central Prison will be allotted 45 ex-servicemen, who will work alongside existing staff to maintain order and keep vigil inside barracks.

Their primary role will be to prevent the smuggling of contraband such as drugs, mobile phones and liquor. Officials believe their military training and discipline will enhance surveillance and strengthen prison management.

Restoring discipline, order

This is the first time such an initiative is being implemented in Karnataka. The aim is to strengthen security and restore discipline in correctional facilities. Although a similar proposal was explored in Bihar in 2012, it was never implemented.

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar told Star of Mysore that the appointments will be on a temporary, contract basis until vacant warder posts are filled. The Government has sanctioned a monthly outlay of Rs. 1.87 crore towards salaries, he said.

Under a special exemption in the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, 1999, personnel will be engaged directly through the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society, with the DGP (Prisons) authorised to oversee the process.

Selected candidates will be appointed on a one-year contract, renewable based on performance and fitness.

Preventing VIP treatment

“Prisons today face issues such as contraband circulation, mobile phone misuse and clashes among inmates. Existing staff are often overstretched. Ex-servicemen, with their discipline and experience in handling high-pressure situations, bring a different capability,” Alok Kumar said.

He added that their presence is expected to curb VIP treatment and improve overall discipline. “The focus is on restoring order and credibility in prisons,” he said.

The district-wise allocation includes Mysuru (45), Kodagu (10) and Chamarajanagar (10). Eligibility criteria include an age below 45 years, physical fitness to run 3 kms in 20 minutes and a clean record without any criminal history.

He clarified that the initiative will be implemented on a trial basis for one year, after which a detailed policy framework will be finalised. “Clear roles, reporting structures and renewal conditions will be defined to avoid overlap with existing staff. Once formalised, the system will function smoothly,” he added.

The appointed ex-servicemen would receive an average salary of about Rs. 34,000 per month, with take-home pay estimated at Rs. 28,000 – Rs.30,000 after administrative deductions, which is still higher than typical ex-servicemen contracts in banks or ATMs.