Dress code for K-CET from tomorrow

April 21, 2026

Bengaluru: With the three-day K-CET (Karnataka- Common Entrance Test) for admission to professional courses in colleges of Karnataka scheduled to be held from Apr. 22 to 24 (Apr. 22: Kannada for outstation Kannadigas and Apr. 23 and 24: core subjects), the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has introduced dress code for students appearing for the exam.

The CET will be held in 745 centres across the State, with 3.30 lakh students having registered for the exam. The KEA, which has introduced dress code, has asked the students to follow the code strictly while appearing for the exam.

As per the dress code, the boy students are not allowed to wear full-arm shirts and it is mandatory for them to wear only half-arm shirts. The shirts should be free of collar as far as possible and it is advised that students wear T-shirts.

The pants should be pocket-less or only single-pocket and be simple in nature. Students are advised not to wear kurta- pyjamas or jeans.

Wearing of shoes is strictly barred inside the exam hall. The students are advised to wear slippers or light-weight foot wear and wearing of any metallic jewellery around the neck or wearing ear studs, finger rings or other jewellery article is also banned.

Girl students are barred from wearing embroidery or buttoned dresses. The girl students are asked not to wear full armed clothes and jeans.

All the students are barred from bringing electronic gadgets such as cell phones, pen drives, ear phones, micro phones, blue tooth gadgets and wrist watches into exam halls.

Also food packets are not allowed inside exam centres. This apart, water bottles too are not allowed as the authorities have made drinking water arrangements at exam centres. Pencils, papers, erasers, geometry box and logarithm tables are not allowed inside exam halls.

The students are required to mandatorily bring the hall tickets along with their photo identity card. The students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the last bell.