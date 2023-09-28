State releases third instalment of Rs. 75 crore for Airport expansion

September 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant move to accelerate the much-needed expansion and upgrade of Mysore Airport, the State Government has released Rs. 75 crore to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for land acquisition and other pending tasks, announced Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

This allocation is aimed at expediting the commencement of the project and is part of a broader request for increased funding. It constitutes the third instalment of grants from the total of Rs. 319,13,90,625 previously allocated by the BJP Government for runway expansion.

Previously, the BJP Government disbursed Rs. 50 crore in the first instalment and Rs. 100 crore in the second phase. With the recent release of Rs. 75 crore, a total of Rs. 225 crore has been disbursed out of the overall allocation of Rs. 319,13,90,625.

A proposal has been submitted to the State Government for the acquisition of an additional 91 acres to facilitate future expansion. Furthermore, the plan includes expanding the runway from its current dimensions of 1,740 meters (30 meters wide) to a length of 2,750 meters (45 meters wide).