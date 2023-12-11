State to unveil new tourism policy by January 2024: Tourism Minister

December 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Tourism Minister H.K. Patil has announced that the State Government is set to unveil a new tourism policy by the end of January 2024 with the aim of revitalising tourism in Karnataka. The policy is being designed to ensure the provision of basic infrastructure at all tourist spots, fostering both public and private participation in the adoption scheme of monuments.

Speaking at the launch of a new logo, tagline, mascot and a blog commissioned by the Department of Tourism at an event held at the Zilla Panchayat Mysuru, Minister Patil said that that the new tourism policy aims to resolve interdepartmental disputes between the Union and the State Governments, as well as differences among various stakeholders, historians and officials involved in promoting tourism activities.

Providing details on heritage conservation and adoption, the policy is expected to emphasise the State’s rich history, culture, heritage, wildlife and natural beauty. The new tourism policy will also prioritise education tourism, agriculture tourism, weekend adventure and wildlife tourism and religious tourism.

Patil highlighted the presence of over 25,000 monuments of historical and heritage significance in Karnataka. However, the Government has thus far notified only 856 such monuments for conservation, protection and promotion. He pledged to notify an additional 500 monuments next year, taking measures for their protection.

Acknowledging the limitations of the State Government in protecting all historically significant monuments, Minister Patil announced plans to involve private firms, NGOs, civil society organisations and public participation in their conservation, particularly those with tourism potential.

He revealed that in a recent virtual meeting with tourism stakeholders, over 25 NRIs residing abroad, including the United States, expressed interest in adopting and protecting these monuments.

Stolen idols to be brought back

Patil pledged a concerted effort by the Government to recover stolen idols and artefacts of the state, currently scattered across various parts of the world. He expressed concern over 72 sculptures and idols, potentially more exquisite than those in existing temples, reported stolen and on display in museums in England. The Minister assured a serious approach to recover these artefacts, working closely with the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the District Tourism Development Committee is gearing up to enhance the allure of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Keshava Temple in Somnathpur.

The Committee is diligently crafting an action plan to facilitate tourist facilities and promote the UNESCO site effectively. The detailed plan is currently in progress and will soon be submitted to the Government for consideration, said the DC.

The 13th-century Keshava Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site since September 2023, shares this distinction with Chennakeshava Temple at Belur and Hoysaleswara Temple at Halebidu under a serial nomination.

He expressed the Committee’s intention to ensure that both international and domestic tourists visiting Mysuru are well-informed about Somnathpur and encouraged to explore its historical significance. Similar initiatives are in the pipeline for other destinations, promising more unveilings from the Committee.

The DC revealed a comprehensive action plan, directed by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, has been prepared by the District Heritage Committee for promoting tourism and ensuring basic amenities at all tourist spots while safeguarding heritage monuments. The plan will be submitted to higher authorities soon.

The DC emphasised that Mysuru will be promoted as a year-round destination, transcending the Dasara season. While iconic sites like the Palace and Zoo are well-known, the city has more to offer, and these sites will be developed and promoted accordingly. In all, there are 24 places of tourist interest in Mysuru, he noted.

The event was attended by MLAs Darshan Dhruvanarayan, D. Ravishankar, MLC C. Manjegowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Jahnavi, Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha, Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage Commissioner A. Devaraju and others.