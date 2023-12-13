Statue of former Suttur Mutt Seer: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar REACTS

December 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the publication of the news item titled “Let Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji statue be unveiled in your presence — Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had written to royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on July 28, 2022” in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has reacted as below:

“It makes no sense to me to accept the invitation to be part of the suggested unveiling ceremony as I have already expressed my support to the sentiments of the members of the community. Many properties including the Vidyapeetha building was given to Suttur Mutt from the Palace by way of gift or otherwise. Under the circumstances, one hoped and expected magnanimity from the institution and devotees as well. It is true that M. Lakshminarayan carried my letter to Suttur, however he returned bringing back the letter I had written. This issue does not revolve around the reverence we have towards His Holiness Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamijiavaru of Suttur. The issue is limited to the CHOICE OF LOCATION to install the statue as I have already expressed my support to those who initiated this whole process of installation of the statue and appreciated the verdict of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”