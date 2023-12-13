Ambaari bus design flaw to be rectified: KSTDC

December 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following public demand, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will rectify the design flaw in the popular Ambaari bus that is used for city rounds every evening. While the Ambaari bus service remains highly popular for its captivating city road illuminations, the inherent design flaws have raised concerns, including safety.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSTDC Managing Director G. Jagadeesha said that the design flaw has come to their notice and it will be rectified in all the six Ambaari buses. “We have got representations by the public and the media and we will rectify the flaws for better visual experience by next Dasara,” he said. The bus journey along the illuminated city roads, especially during Dasara, is a memorable experience for tourists favouring the top open deck. However, this section frequently becomes overcrowded as passengers stand to enjoy the best views.

A significant design flaw surfaces in the form of an elevated front top portion of the Ambaari, obstructing the view of the road ahead. This elevated structure, akin to a wall, hinders the view for individuals seated on top deck.

Consequently, passengers find themselves compelled to stand for an unobstructed view, leading to a domino effect where those in the rear rows also rise to capture the scenery and take photographs.

This situation results in a hazardous scenario, with passengers standing on the bus, holding side railings and even climbing on seats. The quest for the best view has sparked disagreements among passengers.

The existing side railing bars fall short in height, posing an additional risk, particularly for children and senior citizens who are the most vulnerable in this setting. “We have taken note of the required changes to be done and we will initiate work soon to complete them by 2024 Dasara,” Jagadeesha said.

While all the six buses are operational every year during Dasara at present, only one bus takes passengers on city rounds every day. “We have sent two buses to Gadag and Savadatti (Saundatti) as there was a demand for circuit routes there. Three buses have been parked at the Bannimantap KSRTC Depot. We will send buses if the district administrations place a request for circuit tours,” he added.