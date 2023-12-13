Rs. 4 crore renovation works on at Karnataka Guest House, Ooty
December 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is renovating the heritage ‘Karnataka Guest House’ in Ooty at a cost of Rs. 4 crore. Over 80 percent of renovation works have been completed and the Guest House will be formally inaugurated by the end of January 2024.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSTDC Managing Director G. Jagadeesha said that the Guest House, exquisitely constructed by using wood, is located at Fern Hill in Ooty. “The Guest House was built by the Maharajas of Mysore and Dewan Poornaiah oversaw the construction. It was built for the convenience of the tourists and guests who come to Ooty from Mysuru,” he said. 

Once renovated, the Guest House, surrounded by verdant pastures and hills, will offer a rejuvenating stay experience with comfortable rooms, modern amenities and striking views of the gardens.

“The Karnataka Government has initiated the project and it is in completion stage. The Guest House features a beautiful lush green garden and offers easy access to the Karnataka Horticulture Garden, located 200 metres away,” he added.

